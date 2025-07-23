Car barely misses tiny newborn kitten in parking lot – then the driver jumps into action

New Mexico - Thankfully, driver Michael Gassaway noticed something in the way of his parking space in time – but what was the little furry thing, anyway?

In an interview with Newsweek this week, Gassaway said that at first he wondered whether it was a dead or dying animal – he also thought it might be a stuffed animal.

When he got out of the car and approached the creature, the man realized that it was a tiny, sleeping kitten.

Somewhat taken by surprise, he called the building managers for help, but they couldn't or wouldn't really help him.

"I had to take a trip to Petco and research how to take care of a kitten," he said.

"I started bottle feeding him and taking care of him, which initially was a lot of work, but has been worth it."

But was the cat healthy? The new pet owner called on some experts to find out.