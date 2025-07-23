Car barely misses tiny newborn kitten in parking lot – then the driver jumps into action
New Mexico - Thankfully, driver Michael Gassaway noticed something in the way of his parking space in time – but what was the little furry thing, anyway?
In an interview with Newsweek this week, Gassaway said that at first he wondered whether it was a dead or dying animal – he also thought it might be a stuffed animal.
When he got out of the car and approached the creature, the man realized that it was a tiny, sleeping kitten.
Somewhat taken by surprise, he called the building managers for help, but they couldn't or wouldn't really help him.
"I had to take a trip to Petco and research how to take care of a kitten," he said.
"I started bottle feeding him and taking care of him, which initially was a lot of work, but has been worth it."
But was the cat healthy? The new pet owner called on some experts to find out.
Man publishes touching cat rescue story on Reddit
Soon after taking him in, Gassaway brought the little critter to a rescue shelter "to get an opinion on his health."
Luckily, the kitten seemed to be in good shape!
The shelter also estimated that the baby was about 10-14 days old.
That was around three months ago, and since then, Gassaway has been taking great care of the furry friend, whom he has named "Parker" – after the place where he was found!
The kitty has now become an integral part of the Gassaway's life.
He recently shared the story of his chance find on Reddit, with a video showing the touching beginning of the friendship that has already enchanted countless viewers.
Cover photo: Screenshot/Reddit/u/mgphotographs