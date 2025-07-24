How did this puppy save his mom's life during a medical emergency?

Australia - An Australian dog owner suffered a stroke and would probably not have survived without her Golden Retriever puppy. But how did everything go down?

Twelve-month-old Golden Retriever Luka obviously sensed that something was wrong with Len. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@harposgoldenfamily

As a now-viral Instagram post explains, Len was getting ready for bed on the evening of July 16, 2024 when she suddenly lost feeling in the right side of her body.

"My right hand clamped shut and I couldn't open it. When I went to stand I fell back onto the bed. My face felt strange too, like a droopy feeling," she told Newsweek.

"[I] flopped backwards in a lying down position and started to fall asleep."

Len had a stroke – but instead of calling 911, she fell asleep.

Her 12-month-old Golden Retriever Luka apparently sensed something was wrong and kept nudging her to keep her awake.

"I felt Luka's head firmly, but not aggressively, pushing down on my chest and up on my chin. This happened many times, I don't know how long [for] though. So I'd wake up and then fall asleep over and over," she explained.

She was repeatedly woken up by his gentle pressure. The furry friend had never lain on the bed before, usually preferring the cool floor. But on that night, he never left her side – and probably saved her life.