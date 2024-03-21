Depressed cat has the sweetest reaction to getting a new sibling!

Romania - When this family noticed that their beloved cat was depressed, they brought in another furry friend to cheer him up. But would the two get along?

One day little Hera the cat joined the family and the first exciting moment when the two kitties met was recorded and then posted to TikTok in a now-viral post. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@mangoandheramainecoons

Mango the cat showed the first signs of depression when his owners went back to work after pandemic restrictions were lifted.

Just to be sure that there wasn't anything else going on, the family took the cat to the vet – but they couldn't find any signs of physical illness.

It seemed that the main culprit to Mango's altered behavior was loneliness.

Hoping that a sibling would brighten Mango's mood, the family decided to get a second cat.

After all, Maine Coon cats are sociable animals and need constant attention.

