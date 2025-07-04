Silly dogs caught getting cozy in the most unexpected place!

Fleming Island, Florida - Dog owner Jaime Simpson just wanted to spruce up her messy bedroom, but when she saw who was waiting for her in there, she took out her smartphone camera and recorded a now-viral clip.

In the video, the resident first filmed her bedroom.

"Do you notice anything about this room, guys? Besides the fact that it's messy and atrocious?" asks the woman as she pans through the room, which is actually quite chaotic.

Simpson doesn't take long to explain, saying that she had forbidden her two dogs Echo and Everest to go into the bedroom because she wanted to clean there – naturally, the four-legged friends didn't obey their owner's orders.

You can see what this looks like in the video, as the resident slowly walks around the double bed where a baby's cradle stands.

Suddenly, you can make out the two elongated hind paws of a dog that has made itself comfortable in the baby's bed.

But that's not all: a second furry friend can also be seen on the shelf under the bassinet.

"In Echo fashion and I'm guessing Everest fashion – I just noticed you down there – they decided to find the perfect hiding spot where I would never find them," says their owner Jaime with amusement.

As she holds the camera up to Everest and Echo, who are now looking a little rueful, she says: "I caught Echo! I caught you both red handed, you sneaky boys. Do you think I can't see you? I can see you! How did you even get in there?"