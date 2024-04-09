Dwarf cat goes viral for her adorable resemblance to Emma Stone!

Salt Lake City, Utah - A dwarf cat who "looks like Emma Stone " is winning hearts on TikTok for her strikingly cute features and lovable personality!

Winky the kitty – aka Itty Bitty Kitty Winky (@ittybittykittywinky) on TikTok – is going viral for her resemblance to Oscar-winning actor Emma Stone.

The grey-and-white tabby has larger eyes than the average cat because of her dwarfism, but that just makes it easier to see their gorgeous green color!

Her TikTok account asks its followers in one video, "Who would ever want to follow a cat that looks like Emma Stone?"

Apparently, a lot of people do!

Winky's Instagram account has 478,000 followers, and the kitty's TikTok has one million followers with a whopping 39.1 million total likes!