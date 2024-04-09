Dwarf cat goes viral for her adorable resemblance to Emma Stone!
Salt Lake City, Utah - A dwarf cat who "looks like Emma Stone" is winning hearts on TikTok for her strikingly cute features and lovable personality!
Winky the kitty – aka Itty Bitty Kitty Winky (@ittybittykittywinky) on TikTok – is going viral for her resemblance to Oscar-winning actor Emma Stone.
The grey-and-white tabby has larger eyes than the average cat because of her dwarfism, but that just makes it easier to see their gorgeous green color!
Her TikTok account asks its followers in one video, "Who would ever want to follow a cat that looks like Emma Stone?"
Apparently, a lot of people do!
Winky's Instagram account has 478,000 followers, and the kitty's TikTok has one million followers with a whopping 39.1 million total likes!
Commenters can't take their eyes off of Winky the cat!
"Bro looks like a medieval artist drew him," reads one Instagram comment.
"Congratulations on winning that Oscar, beautiful," wrote one TikTok commenter.
"Sorry, but... Winky is cuter than Emma," said a second TikToker.
A third piped in that they thought that the kitty looked more like Anne Hathaway than Emma Stone!
What do you think? Are you seeing more of Emma or Anne in Winky's giant soulful eyes?
Well, move over Emma Stone and Anne Hathaway – a new star has arrived, and her name is Winky the cat!
Cover photo: Collage: AMY SUSSMAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP & Screenshot/TikTok/@ittybittykittywinky