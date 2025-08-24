Rescue kittens share an unbreakable bond thanks to a twist of fate!

San Diego, California - Two four-month-old cats from an animal shelter located in San Diego, California, are not only inseparable, but they also share a special peculiarity!

Cats Gelato and Sorbet mirror each other perfectly, giving them an unbreakable bond. © Screenshot/Instagram/@hwac

According to the Helen Woodward Animal Center, the white kittens – named Gelato and Sorbet – were both born with only one front leg.

The special thing about them is that they mirror each other: Gelato is missing his left front leg, while Sorbet is without her right.

Despite this limitation, however, the feline siblings do not let their missing limbs slow them down.

"They balance each other perfectly and share an unbreakable bond," the shelter wrote in an Instagram post shared this week.

Gelato and Sorbet prefer to play together, and they always cuddle up close to each other when they come to rest!

"They don't know they're any different, they're just two happy, healthy kittens ready to bring twice the love to one lucky home," the shelter said.