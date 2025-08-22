Cat completely hijacks owner's video presentation for physical therapy school: "It's her time to shine"

Nathan Smith was filming an important presentation for his physical therapy program with his wife Kayla. Hilariously, their cat had other plans.

Nathan and Kayla were recording an important video for work when their cat decided to join the party. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@kayboltsmith

But in the middle of the shot, the couple's cat started running around the table and then jumped up, apparently keen to participate as well!

Kayla tried to stifle her laughter and put her hand over her mouth – after all, the show must go on.

Knowing that working as a physical therapist can involve distractions, Nathan carried on and continued his presentation.

Meanwhile, the kitty climbed onto her owner and made herself comfortable.

"when my husband is trying to present for PT school but our cat decides it's her time to shine," the pet owner wrote on their video, which they shared on TikTok.

"We were not surprised as Bee is a needy kitten who always likes to be with us when we are doing something," Kayla told Newsweek.

"This was our first PT video we had to make since adopting her so I knew something was about to happen!"