Cat is terrified by her owner's "stupidest purchase" in hilarious video

Texas - A cat owner has gone viral after sharing the hilarious moment her late pet met a strange new addition to their family.

Mia the cat couldn't hide her fear of the bizarre decoration! © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@ifight4rumplegoocher

Kitty, a young woman from Texas, recently lost her cat Mia, as she explained to Newsweek.

"She was affectionate, friendly, confident, and all she wanted was to live in your skin," she gushed.

After Mia passed away, Kitty looked through old photos and videos of her beautiful cat and found a particularly special one from eleven years ago.

At the time, Kitty had found a bizarre-looking cat yard figure, which she named "SpookyCat" and even added googly eyes to.

As seen in a viral TikTok video, Kitty decided to show the unusual decoration to Mia to see how she'd react – and it's safe to say the feline was not amused!

When Mia sees the fake cat, she freezes and stands stock-still in almost the same hunched posture as the figure.

The owner, who had to fight off some giggles, ultimately reassures her cat that she's "done" and won't keep the figure around anymore.