Family looking to adopt a new cat is shocked to see a familiar face after years of separation

Washington - Alyssa Nicole and her mother were forced to give their beloved cat , Gato, to a shelter because of a move. Two years later, the unthinkable happened when they stumbled upon their furry friend!

This family was shocked to see a familiar face when looking for a cat to adopt. © Screenshot/TikTok/bubblegumzebra

When Alyssa Nicole was five, she and her mother were evicted from their home, The Dodo reported. Unfortunately, they couldn't take their cat, Gato, with them.

Her mother tried her best to find a loving home with friends for Gato, but it didn't work out and they had to give Gato to an animal shelter.

Two years later, the little family returned to their old neighborhood. The mother and daughter decided getting a cat would make their new abode feel like home.

Nicole's mother went on Craig's list and stumbled upon a photo that took her breath away. There was a cat that looked just like their beloved Gato. It even had the same distinctive black dot on its nose!

She couldn't believe her eyes: it was Gato! "We were all screaming," Nicole told The Dodo. "We were so excited and jumping up and down."