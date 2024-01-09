Florida nurse charged with horrific killing of neighbor's cats and pregnant dog

Lakeland, Florida - A Florida woman has been charges with three felony counts of animal cruelty after authorities say she fatally poisoned her neighbor's two cats and pregnant dog.

A Florida nurse, Tamesha Knighten, is facing three felony charges of animal cruelty for allegedly poisoning her neighbor's pets. © Polk County Sheriff Office

"It takes a cold-hearted person to poison and kill two cats and a pregnant dog," Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said at a press conference. "It’s hard to imagine how a person in the medical field could do such a thing," He added.

On January 3, Florida officials arrested and charged Tamesha Knighten, a 51-year-old licensed practical nurse.

Per Sheriff Judd, the animals "were loved by their family."

On August 16, the owners of a four-year-old pregnant Chihuahua named Daisy, and two cats, Luna and Pancake, called the police as their pets died horribly and suddenly, one by one.

The agriculture crimes unit took over investigating the case as it was clear the animals had been poisoned. Investigators "left no stone unturned," Sheriff Judd said.

It took months, and cooperation with the University of Florida, Texas A&M University, and Michigan State University to confirm that the pets were poisoned with Phorate, an insecticide.

Investigators also discovered insecticide in the bowl of food put out by Tamesha Knighten.