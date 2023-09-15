"Giant" cats pounce on mini villages in purr-fect restaurant

Osaka, Japan – Diorama Restaurant in Osaka, Japan, houses meticulously built scale models of landscapes and towns with a delightful miniature train running through it all. And also, "giant" cats .

A giant cat paw towers over an unsuspecting miniature town at Diorama Restaurant in Osaka, Japan. © Screenshot/Instagram/@daiorama_restrant

Japan has faced the likes of Godzilla and Mothra, but "giant" house cats? That’s a new one.

This one-stop shop for food and cats is home to model villages and trains, and also doubles as a cat shelter.

As we’re sure you can imagine, hijinx ensue.

To take in the action from the POV of a tiny model villager, a small camera has been attached to the model train and records the seemingly gigantic cats on their adorable "rampage" through the countryside.

Most adventures involve a playful feline prancing after the train until it pounces, and the camera falls onto its side.

The results have kicked up some hilarity via the Dioramas and Cats account on YouTube.