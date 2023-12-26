Grumpy Grinch cat goes viral on TikTok: "She hates Christmas"
Toronto, Canada - This cat is so over Christmas music! Whenever TikToker Danielle Voit tries to serenade her cat, Bean the Siamese can't hide her adorable distaste for the festive tunes.
Bean is Scrooging out hard this holiday season!
Whenever her 25-year-old TikTok cat mom starts singing Christmas carols, her four-legged friendt has a little freak-out and interrupts her – usually with a smack in the face.
One of the first of the now-viral video series ends with Voit saying, "She hates Christmas."
Videos of the adorably grumpy furball have become mega hits on TikTok, having been viewed millions of times over!
Apparently, however, Bean is usually a quiet and gentle kitty.
"She is the sweetest cat ever," Voit told Newsweek.
"She follows me around everywhere and sleeps on my chest all night."
Bean the TikTok cat was adopted from Egypt
Almost a year ago, the Canadian brought Bean home with her from a vacation in Egypt. While cats were reportedly revered there in the time of the pharaohs, poor Bean was found living on a roof without food or water!
Bean is now enjoying a great life in her new home – and the only thing she seems to have a problem with these days is Christmas!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@daniellev98