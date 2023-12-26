Grumpy Grinch cat goes viral on TikTok: "She hates Christmas"

Toronto, Canada - This cat is so over Christmas music ! Whenever TikToker Danielle Voit tries to serenade her cat, Bean the Siamese can't hide her adorable distaste for the festive tunes.

Whenever TikToker Danielle Voit tries to serenade her cat with carols, Bean the Siamese can't hide her adorable distaste for the festive tunes. © Screenshot/TikTok/@daniellev98

Bean is Scrooging out hard this holiday season!

Whenever her 25-year-old TikTok cat mom starts singing Christmas carols, her four-legged friendt has a little freak-out and interrupts her – usually with a smack in the face.



One of the first of the now-viral video series ends with Voit saying, "She hates Christmas."

Videos of the adorably grumpy furball have become mega hits on TikTok, having been viewed millions of times over!

Apparently, however, Bean is usually a quiet and gentle kitty.

"She is the sweetest cat ever," Voit told Newsweek.

"She follows me around everywhere and sleeps on my chest all night."