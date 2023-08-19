Happy Caturday! Three hilarious cat videos that have TikTok purring

It's Caturday, so what better way to brighten up your weekend than belly laughing at these funny felines taking TikTok by storm!

These three charming cats have taken TikTok by storm with their hilarious antics, funny sounds, and pure chaotic nature. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@brittney.georgiana, @jenna.pollard, @tophthewaterbenderr

These three cat videos have been entertaining millions of TikTokers who just can't get enough of their stars!

In the first clip, a talkative black cat bosses her canine companion around with typical sternness.

In the second video, an orange tabby recovering from surgery is getting a "spa day" from his owner and seems to be really milking the special treatment!

Last but not least, we have a thirsty cat slurping away at water from a fountain, giving us some hilarious sound effects.

Check out these fantastic fur balls: