Happy Caturday! Three hilarious cat videos that have TikTok purring
It's Caturday, so what better way to brighten up your weekend than belly laughing at these funny felines taking TikTok by storm!
These three cat videos have been entertaining millions of TikTokers who just can't get enough of their stars!
In the first clip, a talkative black cat bosses her canine companion around with typical sternness.
In the second video, an orange tabby recovering from surgery is getting a "spa day" from his owner and seems to be really milking the special treatment!
Last but not least, we have a thirsty cat slurping away at water from a fountain, giving us some hilarious sound effects.
Check out these fantastic fur balls:
When this cat calls you in, you obey!
In a clip posted by user @brittney.georgiana, a black cat sits by the back door and calls out like a mom telling the kids that playtime is over and it's time to come in for dinner.
The "child" in question is an adorable dog, who dutifully obeys, leading many viewers to comment on the cat's impressive leadership skills and enunciation.
"The fact that cats can kinda talk lowkey scares me," one viewer wrote. Others thought they could actually hear the cat talking.
"WHY WAS 'DOG' SO CLEAR," another asked.
Here's the hilarious scene:
Orange cat gets "spa day" after surgery
TikToker @jenna.pollard posted a video that had millions of viewers in awe.
In the clip, an orange tabby calmly sits on a bathroom counter while his owner gently rubs his face with a makeup brush.
The cat seems to be enjoying the attention, and he even closes his eyes at one point.
Join in on the relaxation:
Cat named Toph makes hilarious drinking sounds
This hilarious clip by @tophthewaterbenderr shows a cat drinking water from a fountain.
The thirsty feline makes a series of funny slurping sounds that had viewers laughing for ages.
One viewer wrote, "WHAT IS THAT MELODY," while another commented, "I'm here before someone remixes this and turns it into the next viral Cat song."
Check it out:
