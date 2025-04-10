Heroic cat sounds the alarm and warns family of danger: "He saved us"

This cat simply wouldn't let his owners sleep, meowing incessantly. But he wasn't being difficult – Trident the kitty may have saved all of their lives!

Trident the kitty may have saved the lives of his family! © Screenshot/TikTok/@crazy_falkin_life

Alana's four-year-old cat Trident caused a sensation with a viral TikTok video.

The kitty turned out to be a real lifesaver when his owners were about to go to sleep.

As soon as Alana and her husband were lying in bed, Trident suddenly started meowing loudly and scratching at the door in panic.

Alana immediately sensed that something was wrong, as the behavior was completely out of character for the cat.

When she finally opened the door, the furry friend ran straight to the stairs in the direction of the kitchen where Alana noticed an acrid chemical burning smell.