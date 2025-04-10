Heroic cat sounds the alarm and warns family of danger: "He saved us"
This cat simply wouldn't let his owners sleep, meowing incessantly. But he wasn't being difficult – Trident the kitty may have saved all of their lives!
Alana's four-year-old cat Trident caused a sensation with a viral TikTok video.
The kitty turned out to be a real lifesaver when his owners were about to go to sleep.
As soon as Alana and her husband were lying in bed, Trident suddenly started meowing loudly and scratching at the door in panic.
Alana immediately sensed that something was wrong, as the behavior was completely out of character for the cat.
When she finally opened the door, the furry friend ran straight to the stairs in the direction of the kitchen where Alana noticed an acrid chemical burning smell.
Trident the cat saves his family from chemicals and possible fire
Her husband went looking and discovered the cause.
An item had fallen onto the heating element in the dishwasher and started to melt – a dangerous situation that could have had a very different outcome had Trident not raised the alarm.
But instead of celebrating him as a hero, her husband refused to admit that the kitty saved them.
Alana took a photo of Trident posing like a real savior in front of a (photoshopped) fire and placed it proudly on the mantelpiece in honor of his heroism.
Cover photo: Screenshot/TikTok/@crazy_falkin_life