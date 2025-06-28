Killer whales have been observed doing this fascinating new behavior

Killer whales have been caught on video breaking off pieces of seaweed to rub and groom each other, scientists announced this week, in what they said is the first evidence of marine mammals making their own tools.

Killer whales have been caught using seaweed to rub and groom each other in what scientists say is the first evidence of marine mammals making their own tools. © Unsplash/Vidar Nordli-Mathisen

Humans are far from being the only members of the animal kingdom that have mastered using tools. Chimpanzees fashion sticks to fish for termites, crows create hooked twigs to catch grubs, and elephants swat flies with branches.

Tool-use in the world's difficult-to-study oceans is rarer; however, sea otters are known to smash open shellfish with rocks, while octopuses can make mobile homes out of coconut shells.

A study published in the journal Current Biology describes a new example of tool use by a critically endangered population of orcas.

Scientists have been monitoring the southern resident killer whales in the Salish Sea, between Canada's British Columbia and the US state of Washington, for more than 50 years.

Rachel John, a Masters student at Exeter University in the UK, told a press conference that she first noticed "something kind of weird" going on while watching drone camera footage last year.

The researchers went back over old footage and were surprised to find that this behavior is quite common, documenting 30 examples over eight days.

One whale would use its teeth to break off a piece of bull kelp, which is strong but flexible like a garden hose.

It would then put the kelp between its body and the body of another whale, and they would rub it between them for several minutes.

The pair forms an "S" shape to keep the seaweed positioned between their bodies as they roll around.