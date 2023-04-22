How one TikToker hides his cats from the landlord has social media giggling!

Phoenix, Arizona - This TikToker went to hysterical extremes to hide his pets from his landlord and avoid paying extra. A clip of him hiding out in his car with his cats has thousands laughing.

How this TikToker hides his cats from the landlord has everyone giggling! © screenshot/TikTok/koda_thekitten

Jeremiah Carter lives in an apartment in Phoenix with his cats, Koda and Meeko. But the renter hadn't told his landlord about his furry roommates because pets weren't really allowed in the complex, and he didn't want to pay an extra fee.

Instead, Jeremiah has resorted to hiding his beloved cats in his car and taking them on adventures anytime the landlord came to inspect anything.

He posted a hysterical TikTok clip of him hiding with the cats in the car. In the on-screen text, Jeremiah writes: "Just Koda and I sitting in the car eating some lunch because our landlord is doing an inspection and I 'have no pets.'" The clip's caption reads: "I ain't paying that fee."

Thousands of TikTok users have liked the cute clip. Many of the commenters are also renters and pet owners, and they cheered Jeremiah on in the comments.

Many called pet fees ridiculous because cats and dogs are truly part of a renter's family.