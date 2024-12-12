Howdy, paw-rtner: Cat gives impressive acting performance in viral TikTok clip

Berlin, Germany - When cats are not in a grumpy mood, they can achieve almost anything! Even a brilliant acting performance is within their reach, as a new viral video shows.

In the clip, the fluffy animal was asked to act out nothing less than a fake murder at the drop of a hat.

The murder weapon?

A handgun – no, really, a hand shaped like a revolver was pointed in the direction of the tan cat.

When the hand "shot" at the kitty – "bang" sound from the owner's mouth included – the cat passed the test with flying colors, falling to the ground as if struck by an imaginary bullet.

The video is cheekily captioned, "can ur cat play deaddd i dont think so" with onscreen text reading "give him an oscar right now."

Another video shows the adorable cat doing the trick again, this time with belly rubs at the end.

The kitty doesn't seem to be too scared of the "hand gun" as he even gives it a little lick in yet another clip of the trick!