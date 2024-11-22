Indoor cat jumps out onto the roof – and immediately regrets it!

Simba wanted to be outside on a rainy day, but when the cat realized what the weather was really like, he quickly regretted his decision!

Simba the cat got himself into a sticky situation, but luckily, his owner was able to come help! © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@bellaalongsidesimba

Many indoor cats love to let off steam in the great outdoors, so it's not surprising Simba wanted to explore his surroundings – but he decided to do so on the worst possible day.

After his curiosity got the better of him, Simba escaped outside through the window and enjoyed a moment of freedom, but the adrenaline rush didn't last long!

The orange house cat seemed to be trapped on the roof of the house and was unable to move, resulting in helpless meowing.

"He was outside for about 10 to 15 minutes," Simba's owner told Newsweek.

"It was too slippery for him to jump back in, so I had to pull him in."

The woman captured the pleading kitten on video and posted the clip on her TikTok page, @bellaalongsidesimba. where Simba has already become a bit of a star!