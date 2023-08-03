Kitten covered in glue rescued with the help of Reddit!

Philippines - When a Reddit user discovered a tiny kitten abandoned on the street in a shocking state, little did they know that this was just the beginning of a beautiful story.

This little kitten was found covered in glue and in dire need of help. Luckily, her rescuer got the support they needed from Reddit. © Screenshot/Reddit/u/ikedness

The user, who goes by the username ikedness, stumbled upon the poor little thing back in April, in the Philippines.

"I initially thought that she was just covered in oil and thought to clean her and then put her back where I found her," they told Newsweek.

But the cat wasn't covered in oil – it was all sticky glue!

A neighborhood woman told the rescuer that she'd seen kids play with the little cat and then cover it with glue.

At a loss, the user started doing some research.

"I Googled how to remove glue from cats, and the suggestion was to soak [her fur] in vegetable oil and leave it for a bit. It did work with the glue stuck on her fur but not on the glue stuck on her skin."

Then came the breakthrough: "So I posted on Reddit for advice, and one Redditor said to use coconut oil. After two to three hours of light brushing with coconut oil and a sponge, 99 percent of the glue was removed."