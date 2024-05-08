Kitten cries after sibling is adopted without her
This kitten couldn't believe her eyes when her best friend was adopted without her, leaving her alone and frightened in the animal shelter. Needless to say, there wasn't a dry eye in the chatroom over this one.
While animal shelters often request that potential adopters keep bonded animal pairs together, this does not always come to pass.
Reddit user u/MeestersKeeters recently posted to the subreddit r/cats to show their fellow users the heartbreak that comes from separating a bonded pair of kittens.
"Please, if you can, don’t split up bonded pairs when adopting," they wrote to Reddit.
"One could argue they are actually EASIER to take care of because they entertain each other."
The user continued, "This lil kitten is sad her sister got adopted without her."
Welp, now everyone is crying...
Reddit commenters are heartbroken for lonely kitten
The Reddit post, which sits at 13,000 upvotes and counting, broke the hearts of commenters.
"This just makes me so sad," wrote one.
Other users explained that bonded pairs are the reason why they ended up with more pets than they had initially planned! Another adorably called this phenomenon the "cat tax."
Have you ever encountered bonded pets before?
Cover photo: Screenshot/Reddit/MeestersKeeters