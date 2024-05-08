Kitten cries after sibling is adopted without her

This kitten couldn't believe her eyes when her best friend was adopted without her, leaving her alone and frightened in the animal shelter. Needless to say, there wasn't a dry eye in the chatroom over this one.

While animal shelters often request that potential adopters keep bonded animal pairs together, this does not always come to pass.

Reddit user u/MeestersKeeters recently posted to the subreddit r/cats to show their fellow users the heartbreak that comes from separating a bonded pair of kittens.

"Please, if you can, don’t split up bonded pairs when adopting," they wrote to Reddit.

"One could argue they are actually EASIER to take care of because they entertain each other."

The user continued, "This lil kitten is sad her sister got adopted without her."

Welp, now everyone is crying...