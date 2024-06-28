Kitten gets caught hiding out in apartment's ventilation shaft in hilarious video

Texas - TikTok user Jay'Myra couldn't believe her eyes when she saw an unexpected new cat roommate waiting for her in her new apartment .

A woman from Texas found a cat squatter in her new apartment. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@myraj2019

Jay'Myra pays $2,000 a month for her apartment – not exactly cheap, but the place seemed perfect.

After a short time, however, she noticed a strange noise that seemed to be coming from the ceiling.

Although she doubted that she would find anything there, Jay'Myra looked into the ventilation shaft and almost went into shock.

The shadowy figure staring at her actually turned out to be a kitten!

"2,000 a month & comes with a new pet," the young woman jokingly wrote on her TikTok account @myraj2019.

When she tried to get the shy cat out, however, it resisted with all its might.

Jay'Myra had to come up with something to win the kitty's trust.

Jay'Myra, who had named the black cat Ventavion in the meantime, was later relieved to discover that the four-legged friend was not actually stuck in the ventilation shaft... just stubborn!