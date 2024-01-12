Kitten gets new ending after trying to hitch a bus ride!
Rocky Mount, North Carolina - Keighley Eryn Card kept seeing a little kitten at the bus stop by her work. She wasn't sure it needed help until the cat tried to hitch a ride on the bus with her!
Keighley was waiting for the bus in Rocky Mount, North Carolina when she heard a kitten meowing.
"He was mewing from the bush, and I kind of mewed back at him because I didn’t know where it was coming from," she told The Dodo. She added that the kitten came right up to her "instantly, purring and rubbing up on [her] ankles."
On the Facebook page Catspotting Society, Keigley shared more details about where she discovered the kitten she later dubbed Jasper.
"I found him at my bus stop at work!" she wrote alongside three adorable pics. "He was there for 2 days before I came to the conclusion that he was abandoned there by somebody."
Keighley explained that she wanted to take the scrawny kitten home with her right away, but wasn't sure if the furry friend needed help.
"I wasn’t sure if his mom was coming back or if he belonged to someone on the campus I worked at," she told the Dodo.
The cat's reaction the next day changed everything.
The kitten was waiting for a pick up
The next day, Keighley was shocked to find the kitten back at the bus stop again. He seemed excited to see her.
"He actually was trying to follow me onto the bus. That’s when I was like, 'OK, this kitty is choosing me, and I can’t leave him,'" Keighley explained.
The two have been inseparable ever since.
"He is the happiest little baby I know," she wrote on Facebook.
The unlikely cat rescuer also admitted that before Jasper "chose her," she actually considered herself a dog person.
"I realized that I love cats and just needed to find the one I was compatible with to give them a chance!"
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Facebook/Catspotting Society, Keighley Eryn Card