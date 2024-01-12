Kitten gets new ending after trying to hitch a bus ride!

Rocky Mount, North Carolina - Keighley Eryn Card kept seeing a little kitten at the bus stop by her work. She wasn't sure it needed help until the cat tried to hitch a ride on the bus with her!

This kitten found a woman willing to rescue him at a bus stop in North Carolina. © Collage: Screenshot/Facebook/Catspotting Society, Keighley Eryn Card

Keighley was waiting for the bus in Rocky Mount, North Carolina when she heard a kitten meowing.

"He was mewing from the bush, and I kind of mewed back at him because I didn’t know where it was coming from," she told The Dodo. She added that the kitten came right up to her "instantly, purring and rubbing up on [her] ankles."

On the Facebook page Catspotting Society, Keigley shared more details about where she discovered the kitten she later dubbed Jasper.

"I found him at my bus stop at work!" she wrote alongside three adorable pics. "He was there for 2 days before I came to the conclusion that he was abandoned there by somebody."

Keighley explained that she wanted to take the scrawny kitten home with her right away, but wasn't sure if the furry friend needed help.

"I wasn’t sure if his mom was coming back or if he belonged to someone on the campus I worked at," she told the Dodo.

The cat's reaction the next day changed everything.