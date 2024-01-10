Kitten strikes up touching friendship with baby monkey

Zimbabwe - A severely traumatized baby monkey named William was rescued after his mother had been killed. Under the care of the Twala Trust, William struck up an unexpected bond with an adorable kitten named Marble!

Marble the kitten and William the baby monkey have stuck together after losing their moms. © Screenshot/Instagram/twalatrust

The baby cat had also lost his mother and had already been living at the Twala Trust for two weeks.



"When William arrived, he was deeply traumatized from the loss of his mum. He was tiny and underweight and terrified. During his first bottle feed, Marble came straight up to him and began purring and washing his face, and he held onto her fur while he drank," Sarah Carter (53), a trustee of the shelter, told Newsweek.

Marble had been found in a parking lot two weeks earlier with two male siblings, so even though the cat was surrounded by her own kind, she was immediately attracted to William.

"He curled up against her and made the little crooning noise that baby monkeys make to their mums, and they have been inseparable ever since," Carter said of the animal orphans' first meeting.

An Instagram video documenting the unexpected bond, which went online at the end of 2023, has since received around 15 million views.