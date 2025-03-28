Kitten's fluffy transformation leaves TikTokers in awe

Milo's owner never thought the darling little cat would grow up to be so big, and his dramatic transformation has now gone viral on TikTok!

Milo's owner never thought the darling little cat would grow up to be so big, and his dramatic transformation has now gone viral on TikTok! © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@milosixtoes

Milo's owner shared a funny before-and-after video on her TikTok page, @milosixtoes.

"I don't think he'll get that fluffy," the clip's on-screen text reads.

But before the cat owner knew it, Milo began to look very different.

After a sweet clip of kitten Milo, the cat is later shown as a fully-grown adult with bright orange fur that had now grown into a lush mane!

While Milo initially climbs over her legs and playfully nibbles on them, the video later shows a fully-grown cat strutting confidently through the hallway. His once smooth fur has now turned into a lush, full mane.

The video has racked up over 920,000 views and over 115,000 likes, and many TikTokers were entirely fascinated by Milo's evolution.

"So that's why they call it catwalk," one user joked, referring to the feline's epic strut.