Little girl finally gets the kitten she always dreamed of! Her tearful reaction is priceless

Luna has wanted a pet cat for a long time, and the little girl's mother finally fulfilled her greatest wish. The heartwarming scene was caught on tape and the video is going viral online!

When the little girl first saw the kitten, she wanted to make sure it was real. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@lauraswindells

Laura Swindells recently shared a video of the sweet moment on TikTok, writing, "When my baby girl got her very own kitten."

It shows the 9-year-old opening a box on her bed and almost immediately covering her mouth in shock when she sees its contents.

Inside the box is a tiny tabby kitten – Luna's big dream come true.

But there is one detail that viewers may not immediately notice: the very first thing the little girl does is put her hand on the kitten's heart, as if to check that it is real.

"It's the hand on her to check she's real," gushed the mom in the clip's onscreen text.