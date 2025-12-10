Cat has hilarious meltdown after his owner messes with his bedtime routine!

Ohio - Milo the cat loves to keep a strict nighttime routine, but when his owner strayed from his preferred schedule, there was some real trouble in the household!

Milo the cat was not thrilled when his owner suddenly left after bedtime! © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@mr.milothechonk

"As we all know, Milo has a strict bedtime of 11 pm," the feline's owner, Erika Longo, wrote in her viral Instagram clip.

Erika explains that while she got into bed on time, she decided to go back downstairs after Milo had fallen asleep to see if he'd notice.

And sure enough, the cat immediately clocked the crime!

"Within a minute, he got up," Erika reveals.

Milo ventured down to check on her – and shame her for breaking the schedule!

He stared her down for "several minutes," and Milo was so "displeased" with his human that he even angrily bit her hair!

The cat then led her to the stairs – and bit her in the foot when she stopped moving.

"He's not demanding or anything," Erika jokes.