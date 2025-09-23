Little girl tries smuggling her cat into ballet class: "He's my best friend!"
Skaneateles, New York - Alanna Matson was about to drive her 5-year-old twin girls to ballet class when she noticed something unusual... is that a cat?!
In a now viral TikTok video, the woman explains that Bria and Cora claimed to have taken their dolls – wrapped in their blankets – with them at the start of the journey.
While Bria proudly reveals her doll when her mother asks her to do so, her sister Cora has a problem because something completely different is wrapped up in her blanket: the family cat, Tito!
This funny twist has been very well received on TikTok.
"They both love the cat, but Cora has always had the Snow White quality of that extra special bond and love for animals," Matson explained in an interview with Newsweek.
According to the video, the kiddo had a simple touching reason for wanting the cat to join her at dance class: "He's my best friend!"
But how exactly did the girls come up with the idea of the "wrapped up baby doll" smuggling operation?
How did this little girl sneak her cat into the car?
"They have gotten in the habit of bringing baby dolls with them on car rides to play with, and typically they wrap them in blankets," the mother of twins explained.
"The girls are big enough to walk to the car on their own, so they did that as I gathered the dance shoes and water bottles. I snapped them in and started driving."
Cora managed to outsmart her mom for a short time, but her flawed plan didn't last long!
"About a minute into the ride, I heard the cat and the girls started giggling," the mom explained.
"I turned around, and Tito was on her lap looking just as satisfied as Cora did. We had to turn around and go home to leave the cat there!"
"My boss and I have the same conversation on a weekly basis. Apparently you can't bring your cat to work either even if it's your best friend," joked one sympathetic video commenter.
"In fifth grade I snuck my cat to school under my shirt. No idea how my dad didn't notice," recounted another TikTok user.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@ajmagnifica18