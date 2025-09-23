Little girl tries smuggling her cat into ballet class: "He's my best friend!"

Skaneateles, New York - Alanna Matson was about to drive her 5-year-old twin girls to ballet class when she noticed something unusual... is that a cat ?!

Alanna Matson was about to drive her 5-year-old twin girls to ballet class when she noticed something unusual... is that a cat?! © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@ajmagnifica18

In a now viral TikTok video, the woman explains that Bria and Cora claimed to have taken their dolls – wrapped in their blankets – with them at the start of the journey.

While Bria proudly reveals her doll when her mother asks her to do so, her sister Cora has a problem because something completely different is wrapped up in her blanket: the family cat, Tito!

This funny twist has been very well received on TikTok.

"They both love the cat, but Cora has always had the Snow White quality of that extra special bond and love for animals," Matson explained in an interview with Newsweek.

According to the video, the kiddo had a simple touching reason for wanting the cat to join her at dance class: "He's my best friend!"

But how exactly did the girls come up with the idea of the "wrapped up baby doll" smuggling operation?