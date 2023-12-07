Lonely cat seeks comfort in heartwrenching TikTok video

Singapore - Tommy the cat has spent most of his life in a cage, and his traumatic past has led him to seek comfort in the most heartbreaking way.

A cat named Tommy struggled to make friends with his fellow felines, leading him to hide in the bathtub. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@lizkammie

Norliza, who lives in Singapore, was already the proud owner of fifteen other cats when she took Tommy in. As the traumatized house cat exhibited behavioral problems, his fellow felines wanted nothing to do with him.

Finally, one evening, his owner witnessed a sad moment that would be repeated each day.

Tommy crawled into the bathtub alone after failing to find any friends in the home, and since then, he has slept there night after night.

Last month, Norliza shared Tommy's story with her TikTok followers, and the heartbreaking clip of the cat sitting alone in the bathtub has since reached well over four million viewers.

Speaking with Newsweek on December 1, Norliza explained that Tommy has poor survival skills, leading his cat siblings to "find him strange" and avoid him as a result.