Lonely cat seeks comfort in heartwrenching TikTok video
Singapore - Tommy the cat has spent most of his life in a cage, and his traumatic past has led him to seek comfort in the most heartbreaking way.
Norliza, who lives in Singapore, was already the proud owner of fifteen other cats when she took Tommy in. As the traumatized house cat exhibited behavioral problems, his fellow felines wanted nothing to do with him.
Finally, one evening, his owner witnessed a sad moment that would be repeated each day.
Tommy crawled into the bathtub alone after failing to find any friends in the home, and since then, he has slept there night after night.
Last month, Norliza shared Tommy's story with her TikTok followers, and the heartbreaking clip of the cat sitting alone in the bathtub has since reached well over four million viewers.
Speaking with Newsweek on December 1, Norliza explained that Tommy has poor survival skills, leading his cat siblings to "find him strange" and avoid him as a result.
Tommy the cat's habit leaves TikTok users emotional
Tommy is "jumpy all the time," and his owner suspects he's "trying to adapt with the space he's having now."
"he still feels safe in a confined environment due to his childhood," she added.
The cat's behavior is no surprise to expert, as hiding is often a way for cats to relieve stress.
We can only hope that Tommy comes out of his shell at some point!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@lizkammie