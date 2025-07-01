How this cat copes with the death of her "soulmate" sibling has TikTok users weeping

This poor little cat is clearly struggling with the loss of her "soulmate" brother after the two were tragically separated by death, as a viral clip explains in heartbreaking detail.

The black cat now always cuddles with a soft toy that looks like her brother. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@kittys_tik_and_tok

The touching now-viral TikTok video first shows the two kitties happily cuddling together.

Then there's a cut and you see the black cat doing the same with a cuddly toy.

"Soulmated so hard that... You still nap together every day," the post's onscreen text reads.

Indeed, the black cat apparently misses her brother so much that she has been cuddling an orange toy cat as a substitute during naptime ever since his untimely passing.

TikTok commenters couldn't handle the tragic turn in the video, with one writing, "Honestly, it’s my fault for having eyes."

"Did you at least sterilize the knife before stabbing me right in the back," joked another as a third said, "My wife and I went from 'They look just like our two!' to both violently sobbing in 10 seconds."