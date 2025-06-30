Cat lives in abandoned house for eight months after owner's death – will he learn to love again?

New York, New York - This poor cat lived alone in an old house for eight months after his owner died. But then, one day, his life changed forever.

Kurt the cat stayed in his owner's house after his death until he was finally adopted. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@courtniscats

Among the stray cats James had rescued over the years, Kurt the orange kitty quickly became his favorite.

But after James' death, the four-legged friend had a hard time adjusting – while the other cats fled when an estate agent entered the house, Kurt stayed put.

As his new owner Courtnie Burke told Newsweek, Kurt the cat was left all alone.

"Kurt was then left alone in the house, and [James'] his daughter, who lived in a different state because we are in New York, was trying to find someone who could take care of Kurt and adopt him and had no luck for eight months," Courtnie explained.

During this time, the cat was given makeshift care: a helper hired by the daughter came by daily, fed the cat, and changed the litter.

Poor Kurt waited for eight months until Burke saw the ad about him on Facebook and immediately knew that she wanted to adopt the little cat.

When the kitty finally moved in with her, he was suffering from a serious infection, presumably because he had spent days in the litter box out of fear. He had also stopped cleaning himself and had cuts on his nose and face.

"I didn't know the situation at first, and I had hoped that Kurt was loved by his previous owner, and when I searched up his obituary online, it was flooded with comments about how amazing James was to all of the strays in his area and how much he did for the cats," Burke explained. "It made me so happy."