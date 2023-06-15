Lucky kitten miraculously rescued from certain death in a trash compactor

Liverpool, UK - This little kitten used up one of its nine lives after an "extraordinary rescue" saved it from a tragic fate.

This lucky Kitten was rescued from certain death in a trash compactor! © Collage: RSPCA

The kitty, who has since been named Biff, almost got crushed in a recycling container in Liverpool, UK.

Luckily, as per the BBC, the facility staff heard the cat's calls coming and went to investigate.

Through a tiny hole in the container, they saw the face of Biff's mama cat and heard the kitten's tiny meows behind her.

They called the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA) and the rescue mission began.

The cardboard had become so tightly packed that it had to be removed by hand. On the first day, they worked five hours straight, but still couldn't free the furry animals. It eventually took two days to rescue the felines.