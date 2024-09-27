Man finds two huge bins abandoned on his lawn – when he looks inside, his heart breaks

St. Louis, Missouri - When a man left his house to run errands, he caught a woman putting two huge boxes on his lawn. He didn't know it yet, but a kitten rescue had just begun.

Two of these crates suddenly appeared on the man's property. © Screenshot/Facebook/Stray Rescue of St. Louis

Before he could speak to her, the stranger got back into her car and sped off.



Perplexed, the resident remained behind. Without further ado, he approached the boxes and quickly discovered that there were small holes punched in them.

With an ominous feeling, he finally opened the lids and sadly found his assumption confirmed.

Suddenly, countless pairs of eyes were staring at him – the woman had left him a total of 20 cats, although all but two were kittens.

The man immediately packed the boxes into his car and took them to a nearby animal rescue center called Stray Rescue of Saint Louis.

Once there, the staff were amazed and have since shared the viral story on Facebook and their other socials.

The cats were all different ages and therefore had completely different needs – some of them were still so small that they needed to be bottle-fed!

As the shelter was already overcrowded, there was no way that the cats could be accommodated on-site, so the caretakers had to do everything they could to find temporary families for the animals as quickly as possible.