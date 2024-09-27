Man finds two huge bins abandoned on his lawn – when he looks inside, his heart breaks
St. Louis, Missouri - When a man left his house to run errands, he caught a woman putting two huge boxes on his lawn. He didn't know it yet, but a kitten rescue had just begun.
Before he could speak to her, the stranger got back into her car and sped off.
Perplexed, the resident remained behind. Without further ado, he approached the boxes and quickly discovered that there were small holes punched in them.
With an ominous feeling, he finally opened the lids and sadly found his assumption confirmed.
Suddenly, countless pairs of eyes were staring at him – the woman had left him a total of 20 cats, although all but two were kittens.
The man immediately packed the boxes into his car and took them to a nearby animal rescue center called Stray Rescue of Saint Louis.
Once there, the staff were amazed and have since shared the viral story on Facebook and their other socials.
The cats were all different ages and therefore had completely different needs – some of them were still so small that they needed to be bottle-fed!
As the shelter was already overcrowded, there was no way that the cats could be accommodated on-site, so the caretakers had to do everything they could to find temporary families for the animals as quickly as possible.
Abandoned cats all find foster families
And indeed, miraculously, their prayers seemed to have been answered!
The very next day, every kitty had found a new foster home.
"They're all doing great and adjusting to their temporary home," one employee told The Dodo enthusiastically.
Now the animal rescuers have set themselves the task of finding families for the little cats.
Luckily, the adoption applications have been pouring in for the adorable kittens.
The woman who had simply dumped the boxes randomly on the property has not yet been traced.
Cover photo: Screenshot/Facebook/Stray Rescue of St. Louis