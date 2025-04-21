Milo the cat defies the laws of gravity in wild spider hunt footage!

Milo the tabby cat embarks on a daring climbing mission to catch a spider, making everyone smile with his efforts

Milo the tabby cat embarks on a daring climbing mission to catch a spider, making everyone smile with his efforts. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@milo_the_menace_

Milo's owner shares the funny clip on TikTok under the account @milo_the_menace_.

It shows how the curious furry friend climbs the curtain and fights his way up to the very top of the rail.

Always in view was his prey, a spider on the ceiling.

With his paws outstretched, he tries several times to catch the little intruder.

Despite all of his best efforts, the cat loses his grip and falls to the floor.

Visibly disappointed, Milo looks up at the spider, which is still sitting in the corner of the room.

Even though house cats like Milo no longer have to hunt, the hunting instinct is deeply rooted in their DNA.

They are naturally programmed to chase after anything that moves – be it a bug, a mouse, or a shoelace!