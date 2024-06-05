Missing cat found after twelve years to owner's amazement: "It didn't feel real"

Flintshire, UK - Theo-Will McKenna (29) from Wales had given up hope of ever seeing his cat again after the pet disappeared from his home over a decade ago.

Artie the cat made a miraculous return after going missing 12 years earlier (stock image). © 123RF/stzu

McKenna's cat, Artie, unexpectedly disappeared from the home he shared with his mother after the family moved from Blacon in Chester to Connah's Quay in 2012.

According to Fox News, while Artie would spend some time outside, he would never vanish for multiple days.

"He hadn't come back in a couple of days – and he'd never done that before. He used to come back every night," said McKenna.

When Artie didn't return, McKenna, who was 17 at the time, immediately jumped into action.

"I went out to look for him. I walked around the entire area with a bag full of treats, and I found nothing," he recalled.

After six months of looking high and low, the family was discouraged.

"I'd lost hope. I’d kept an eye out for him every time I was in the area, and there had been no sign of him," McKenna said.