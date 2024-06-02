Missing cat is found in the strangest place by hysterical cat owner!

Los Angeles, California - Flynn the cat gave his owner the fright of a lifetime after seemingly disappearing from their apartment! But where was he?

The video, which currently sits at 521,100 views and counting on TikTok, shows 25-year-old MacKenzie's disheveled state after frantically searching for her "missing" cat.

In the clip, MacKenzie is seen in a sweat-drenched top with mascara tears staining her face and the on-screen caption, "Girl who just spent an hour walking around her apartment complex sobbing crying looking for her missing cat."

Then the camera cuts to Flynn looking nonchalant over the whole ordeal with on-screen text reading, "Unbothered cat who was in a bathroom cabinet the whole time."

"I was worried he slipped out when me or my roommate left. I already had my apartment building send out an email with his picture, and I was going door to door at my neighbors', asking if anyone saw him," the cat owner told Newsweek, adding that her pet had never disappeared like this before.



"Then, I finally came back feeling defeated, and he just came strolling out of the bathroom cabinet!"

MacKenzie captioned the video with some more context: "I shook treats, opened wet food, shook toys, walked around practically WAILING his name and SILENCE!!!!"