Missing kittens turn up in the strangest place!
A pet owner went to check on his cat's newborn kittens, but they suddenly disappeared! When he finally found them, he couldn't believe it.
In the viral clip, Sydnee Beth's husband can be heard noticing that the cat is behaving unusually and is lying next to a box of blankets that is supposed to be for her babies.
But the box is empty and all the kittens have disappeared!
The man searches half the house for the newborns to no avail.
Finally, he observes his cat's movements a little more closely until the animal finally leads him to the kittens' hiding place.
When he finds the babies, he can hardly believe his eyes.
The cat had hidden them in the washing machine and the kittens were lying comfortably and contentedly amidst the fresh, warm laundry, much to the surprise and amusement of their owner.
For the mother cat, the unusual cave-like environment probably offered the perfect combination of seeming safety and warm comfort for her vulnerable kittens.
Luckily, the laundry had already been washed – otherwise, the whole thing could have ended tragically if Sydnee's partner had turned on the machine without noticing the animals inside.
