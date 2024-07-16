Missing kittens turn up in the strangest place!

A pet owner went to check on his cat 's newborn kittens , but they suddenly disappeared! When he finally found them, he couldn't believe it.

The pet owner filmed the incident and then sent the video to his wife. He found the kittens in an unconventional place (stock image). © 123RF/vvictory

In the viral clip, Sydnee Beth's husband can be heard noticing that the cat is behaving unusually and is lying next to a box of blankets that is supposed to be for her babies.



But the box is empty and all the kittens have disappeared!

The man searches half the house for the newborns to no avail.

Finally, he observes his cat's movements a little more closely until the animal finally leads him to the kittens' hiding place.

When he finds the babies, he can hardly believe his eyes.

The cat had hidden them in the washing machine and the kittens were lying comfortably and contentedly amidst the fresh, warm laundry, much to the surprise and amusement of their owner.