Mom films cute moment between cat and baby – but she's horrified when she notices this gross detail!

Alberta, Canada - When a mother spotted her baby daughter in the backyard with the family cat , she thought she would be able to capture a special moment between the two on camera. The moment actually turned out to be pretty memorable for (ahem) different reasons.

A mother from Canada thought she was filming a cute moment between her daughter and the cat, but the truth was different. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@nicolejasmine3

From a distance, it really did look like an idyllic scene.

Little Jasmine Amelia was playing barefoot next to Ariel the cat in the meadow when mother Nicole joined them.

"I thought I was catching a sweet moment of my baby hugging her toy," recalls the Canadian in the onscreen text.

Jasmine was indeed happily cuddling something at that moment – but nothing that belonged in a baby's hands!

The one-year-old had gotten her hands on a dead, mangled mouse, which her mother immediately snatched out of her hand and dropped onto the grass in disgust once she realized what it was.

Ariel the cat had probably dragged the animal in as prey and brought it to the one-year-old as a "gift," hunting it to "feed" the baby. How... thoughtful?

On Instagram, viewers can enjoy the sight of the now-viral video!