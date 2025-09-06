Mom films cute moment between cat and baby – but she's horrified when she notices this gross detail!
Alberta, Canada - When a mother spotted her baby daughter in the backyard with the family cat, she thought she would be able to capture a special moment between the two on camera. The moment actually turned out to be pretty memorable for (ahem) different reasons.
From a distance, it really did look like an idyllic scene.
Little Jasmine Amelia was playing barefoot next to Ariel the cat in the meadow when mother Nicole joined them.
"I thought I was catching a sweet moment of my baby hugging her toy," recalls the Canadian in the onscreen text.
Jasmine was indeed happily cuddling something at that moment – but nothing that belonged in a baby's hands!
The one-year-old had gotten her hands on a dead, mangled mouse, which her mother immediately snatched out of her hand and dropped onto the grass in disgust once she realized what it was.
Ariel the cat had probably dragged the animal in as prey and brought it to the one-year-old as a "gift," hunting it to "feed" the baby. How... thoughtful?
Commenters weigh in on shocking viral cat video
However, many users are still somehow touched by the whole situation!
"But can we talk about how sweet that actually is that the cat gave babe food knowing she cant do it herself," one commenter said as another wrote, "Ariel found someone who would appreciate her gifts."
"'This huge hairless kitten is incapable of feeding itself. Here, have a rat,'" joked a third.
In the caption, mother Nicole simply wrote that "farm kids are just built different."
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@nicolejasmine3