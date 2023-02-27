Orange cat's outrageous reaction to birthday wishes has TikTokers in tears
Fort Myers, Florida - TikTok users can't get enough of this orange cat named Macaroni's ridiculous reaction to his owner wishing him a happy birthday. Does this kitty have something against birthdays?
A wild kitty named Macaroni, who goes by Mac for short, celebrated his first birthday at the end of January.
In a now-viral TikTok video, Ash Collins, Mac's owner, dared to wish her feisty feline "Happy Birthday," saying, "Oh my goodness, Macaroni turns one."
The cat mom is clearly happy to be celebrating with her furry friend, but the orange tabby simply looks confused by her squeaky excitement.
Then, out of nowhere, the cute kitty attacks Ash's arm and chomps down. That's an odd way to say thanks for birthday well wishes!
Luckily, Ash doesn't seem too upset by the cat's attack. "Ow," she says, before adding, "Happy birthday, though. I love you."
This cat's cheeky chomp has amused millions on TikTok. The clip boasts more than 20.3 million views and 6.2 million likes!
TikTok users can't get enough of Macaroni's hilarious reaction
TikTok users flooded the comments section with crying laughing emojis and well wishes for the orange cat's first birthday.
Some even defended the kitty's reaction: "Maybe that 'crunch' means 'thanks'?!?" Other users just laughed and said, "Orange cat doing orange cat things."
More than a few fellow orange cat owners added that their fire-colored felines act similarly. "i have an orange cat named cheese, and he does the same thing," one user wrote.
This isn't the first time Macaroni has attacked his owner. In fact, he has earned the special nickname "Mac Attack" due to his tendency to randomly chomp down on his human.
Cover photo: Collage: screenshots/TikTok/macaronithecat1