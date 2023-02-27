Orange cat's outrageous reaction to birthday wishes has TikTokers in tears

Fort Myers, Florida - TikTok users can't get enough of this orange cat named Macaroni's ridiculous reaction to his owner wishing him a happy birthday. Does this kitty have something against birthdays?

Is this orange cat named Mac against celebrating birthdays? © Collage: screenshots/TikTok/macaronithecat1

A wild kitty named Macaroni, who goes by Mac for short, celebrated his first birthday at the end of January.

In a now-viral TikTok video, Ash Collins, Mac's owner, dared to wish her feisty feline "Happy Birthday," saying, "Oh my goodness, Macaroni turns one."

The cat mom is clearly happy to be celebrating with her furry friend, but the orange tabby simply looks confused by her squeaky excitement.

Then, out of nowhere, the cute kitty attacks Ash's arm and chomps down. That's an odd way to say thanks for birthday well wishes!

Luckily, Ash doesn't seem too upset by the cat's attack. "Ow," she says, before adding, "Happy birthday, though. I love you."

This cat's cheeky chomp has amused millions on TikTok. The clip boasts more than 20.3 million views and 6.2 million likes!