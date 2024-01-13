Outdoor cat baffles family after coming home in new clothes!
El Paso, Texas - This cat has always been a free spirit, but until recently, his owner, Crystal Robert, never could have thought that Papa Legba would be up to so much in his outdoor time!
After one of his usual trips in El Paso, Texas, Papa Legba turned up with a perfectly tailored Christmas sweater, confirming Crystal's long-held suspicion that her furry friend might be "cheating" on her with a second family.
Based on his new fashion, somewhere along the line, this outdoor cat must have found another home where he was also being lavishly looked after!
"I can't believe his second family got him to wear a sweater," Crystal said in an interview with The Dodo published Friday.
"He likes to be held and cuddled, but he hates collars and being brushed," the owner added. "He only likes contact on his own terms... How did they get him to wear a sweater?!"
But after seeing Papa Legba in a sweater for the first time, Crystal had no idea what would happen over the next few days!
Has this cat found a "second family" in his neighborhood?
As it turned out, the cat was regularly supplied with more sweaters from then on, and his owner could look forward to welcoming her feline home in a new outfit.
However, Crystal doesn't just want to let the matter rest. She would much rather find out who Papa Legba's second family might be.
"I have already met with five families. I haven't met his other family yet, but I hope we can continue to 'share' custody," she explained.
In the meantime, there are only two houses left in the race, so Crystal should have some clarity soon.
Until then, she and millions of other users can continue to enjoy the wild story of her cat online, as it has gone viral since being shared on TikTok last month.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok@wedonotownacat