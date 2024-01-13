Outdoor cat baffles family after coming home in new clothes!

El Paso, Texas - This cat has always been a free spirit, but until recently, his owner, Crystal Robert, never could have thought that Papa Legba would be up to so much in his outdoor time!

This outdoor cat goes by the unusual name of Papa Legba. © Screenshot/TikTok@wedonotownacat

After one of his usual trips in El Paso, Texas, Papa Legba turned up with a perfectly tailored Christmas sweater, confirming Crystal's long-held suspicion that her furry friend might be "cheating" on her with a second family.

Based on his new fashion, somewhere along the line, this outdoor cat must have found another home where he was also being lavishly looked after!

"I can't believe his second family got him to wear a sweater," Crystal said in an interview with The Dodo published Friday.

"He likes to be held and cuddled, but he hates collars and being brushed," the owner added. "He only likes contact on his own terms... How did they get him to wear a sweater?!"

But after seeing Papa Legba in a sweater for the first time, Crystal had no idea what would happen over the next few days!

