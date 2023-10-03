Pregnant cat owner shares pets' dramatic reactions to baby's kick

A pregnant influencer captured her cats ' hilarious reactions to her unborn baby kicking in a viral video that has won the hearts of millions online.

Skye the cat reacted in shock when her owner's unborn baby kicked in her stomach. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/dontstopmeowing

In just a week, Fifi Furrha's clip of her cats has amassed nearly two million views on Instagram and four million on TikTok.

The video begins with cat Skye cuddling up to her owner's belly, and since Fifi's baby is very active at the moment, the furry friend soon senses the baby's movements.



In a hilarious response, Skye's eyes widen, and she appears scared of the unexpected movement.

As soon as Fifi lets go of her, Skye jumps off her lap like a whirlwind and runs away. The mom-to-be reacts in shock, joking in the caption that she wasn't sure whether she should laugh or cry at her cat's reaction!

But Skye isn't Fifi's only pet, and she put her other cats to the test as well!