Pregnant cat owner shares pets' dramatic reactions to baby's kick

A pregnant cat owner shared a hilarious series of reactions from her cats as they each rested their head on her stomach before the unborn baby kicked.

By Christian Norm

A pregnant influencer captured her cats' hilarious reactions to her unborn baby kicking in a viral video that has won the hearts of millions online.

Skye the cat reacted in shock when her owner's unborn baby kicked in her stomach.  © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/dontstopmeowing

In just a week, Fifi Furrha's clip of her cats has amassed nearly two million views on Instagram and four million on TikTok.

The video begins with cat Skye cuddling up to her owner's belly, and since Fifi's baby is very active at the moment, the furry friend soon senses the baby's movements.

In a hilarious response, Skye's eyes widen, and she appears scared of the unexpected movement.

As soon as Fifi lets go of her, Skye jumps off her lap like a whirlwind and runs away. The mom-to-be reacts in shock, joking in the caption that she wasn't sure whether she should laugh or cry at her cat's reaction!

But Skye isn't Fifi's only pet, and she put her other cats to the test as well!

How do cats react to baby kicks?

Chase had a milder reaction to the baby's kick than the other cats but still wasn't too pleased.  © Screenshot/Instagram/dontstopmeowing

Just like Skye, cat Millie perks up at the baby's kick before bolting as soon as Fifi lets go of her.

After the first disappointment with Skye, the social media star is all the more horrified that it went just as badly with Millie. Can her third cat, Chase, make up for it?

Like his fellow cats, he's placed on the pregnant woman's belly, where he immediately makes himself comfortable.

Relaxed, the four-legged friend snuggles up, but then he, too, notices the baby's movements. Irritated, he lifts his head and looks confusedly at the camera.

Well, at least he didn't try to escape like his siblings!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/dontstopmeowing

