Little dog's amazing array of tricks leave TikTok users in shock!

A little walk, a little cuddle, a little romp – that's all most dogs need to be happy. But a little cognitive challenge doesn't hurt either, as you can see from the case of little Bingo the Maltipoo!

Teaching your four-legged friend to "sit" and "shake" is a must for every dog owner during puppy training, but behind many a cute furry snout lies a bright mind that is also up to bigger tasks.

The Maltipoo – a mix of Maltese and poodle – regularly shows off his stunning skills on TikTok.

This week, his owner uploaded a video of him that promptly went viral.

"Told them my dog can do tricks," writes Bingo's owner on the clip.

"They said, 'oh like sit and stay?"

No way!

The cute pup has a lot more up his furry sleeve, as he demonstrates in the recording.

Right at the beginning, he stands on a small ball with his front paws, balancing skillfully on the round object without falling off.

Trick number 2 follows immediately, wherein Bingo turns himself into an animal burrito: he lies on a blanket, grabs one end with his snout, and rolls himself up – impressive!

Things become particularly artistic when Bingo not only stands securely on his hind legs but also turns 360 degrees in a circle while standing still.