Ragdoll kitten's heart-melting reaction to cuddles has TikTokers sobbing

London, UK - Linn is the proud owner of 9-month-old Ragdoll cat Willow, who she says has been her best friend ever since she got the sweet kitty as a present.

"He is the sweetest little cat," the 26-year-old told Newsweek.

"He is super clever; I've taught him lots of different tricks. And he is the clingiest cat you'll ever meet."

Willow follows Linn everywhere, won't stay in a room without her, and even wakes his owner up every morning by "sitting on top of me, making biscuits, meowing to wake me up to cuddle."

Over time, Linn noticed a particularly cute trait in her cat.

"I stroke his face and every time I do it he strokes me back or puts his paw on my cheek," the owner said.

"He just loves a good cuddle, being held and having his face stroked."

Linn never expected to capture this sweet gesture on camera – and she was surprised when she managed to do so recently!