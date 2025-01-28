Ragdoll kitten's heart-melting reaction to cuddles has TikTokers sobbing
London, UK - Linn is the proud owner of 9-month-old Ragdoll cat Willow, who she says has been her best friend ever since she got the sweet kitty as a present.
"He is the sweetest little cat," the 26-year-old told Newsweek.
"He is super clever; I've taught him lots of different tricks. And he is the clingiest cat you'll ever meet."
Willow follows Linn everywhere, won't stay in a room without her, and even wakes his owner up every morning by "sitting on top of me, making biscuits, meowing to wake me up to cuddle."
Over time, Linn noticed a particularly cute trait in her cat.
"I stroke his face and every time I do it he strokes me back or puts his paw on my cheek," the owner said.
"He just loves a good cuddle, being held and having his face stroked."
Linn never expected to capture this sweet gesture on camera – and she was surprised when she managed to do so recently!
Ragdoll cats are considered affectionate, playful, and intelligent. The cat breed was first bred in the US in the early 1960s.
