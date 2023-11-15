Reason cat was returned to shelter breaks hearts on TikTok

North East, Maryland - Finnegan the cat hasn't had a lot of luck. He spent a year at a shelter before being adopted, but was then returned just six months later. The reason for his return left caregivers speechless.

Finnegan the cat looks sadly out of his cage after being returned to the shelter for a stunning reason. © Screenshot/TikTok/chesapeakefeline

The staff at the Chesapeake Feline Association, based in North East, Maryland, revealed Finnegan's sad story in a TikTok that broke users' hearts.

The friendly feline was dumped after scratching his new owners' carpets too much.

"Cats have a natural instinct to scratch, and they need to do it because it helps groom their nails," Jaclene Hjelle, one of the charity's treasurers, told Newsweek.

The Chesapeake Feline Association tried its best to find a way for Finnegan to stay at his adoptive home. They gave advice on how to deal with the unwanted behavior and even offered to trim the cat's claws once a month for free.

It was all futile – "They just wanted him gone."