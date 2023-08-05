Rescue cat has found a new home in an unusual place

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma - Black cats bring bad luck? Not Miss Betty! This feline has become a valued employee at a liquor store in Oklahoma City, even though she likes to destroy the displays.

This rescue cat has a new home in the liquor store, and she's a great addition to the team! © Collage: Screenshot/TikTik/bettytheliquorbarncat, Instagram/ liquorbarn_okc

New patrons of Liquor Barn in Oklahoma City might be surprised to find scratch marks and gnawed-on wine cartons around the store...and maybe even a few paw prints!

Luckily, these animal prints don't belong to anything wild, as they're actually a black cat named Miss Betty's paw prints.

In fact, she's an honorary employee and has yet to break any expensive bottles or wares.

"It's probably just a matter of time," Liquor Barn employee Amanda said in a TikTok video, "But she's been great so far!

Amanda first found Miss Betty, who was a stray, scratching her back door. She decided to take the cat to work with her, and the feline made herself at home.