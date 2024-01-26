Rescue kitten survives brutal winter storm and gets a fitting name

Bowling Green, Kentucky - When animal r escuers saw a baby cat struggling to survive in the cold, they thought he wasn't going to make it.

A little kitten, since dubbed Frosty, nearly froze to death before he was rescued in Bowling Green, Kentucky. © Screenshot/Facebook/Bowling Green/Warren County Humane Society

Rescuers from Kentucky's Bowling Green/Warren County Humane Society shared the heartbreaking story on Facebook this week.

An employee with the state police, named Dennis, discovered a "kitten, almost frozen and as cold as ice," next to the woodshed on the office grounds. The post was closed due to the winter storm that tore through the Midwest last week.

Luckily, Dennis went to check on the cats he feeds and didn't ignore the meows he heard.

When the cries didn't stop, he looked around and discovered the feline.

"The kitten arrived ice cold with fleas jumping from his body because it was shutting down and they knew it," the rescuers wrote.

Even though rescuers did everything they could to get the cold cat warmed up, they "feared for the worst."