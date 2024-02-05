Rescuers convinced cat is pregnant, but ultrasound reveals hilarious truth
Grayslake, Illinois - When a stray cat's rescuers noticed that her belly just kept growing, they were convinced she was pregnant. But an ultrasound ended up providing a hilarious twist!
The adorable black feline was taken in from the streets and given a new home at the Save-a-Pet Illinois shelter in Grayslake.
She quickly began adding pounds to her tummy – so much so that it started looking like a pregnancy.
A quick trip to the vet led to an ultrasound, which turned into a now-viral TikTok posted by @vetproducts.
The ultrasound revealed the truth: the cat wasn't full of kittens, just food!
That gave well over 800,000 TikTok users a good laugh
Cat goes on a diet
The cat, dubbed Jezebel by her rescuers, per Newsweek.
She will be up for adoption as soon as she's spayed, according to the vet who runs the account that made the cute kitty internet famous.
Jezebel has also been put on a diet and that her belly is rapidly shrinking, which means that this false alarm ended up being quite good for her health after all!
It's also a great reminder to check in with your vet whenever you suspect there may be something off about your pet.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/vetproducts