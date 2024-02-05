Rescuers convinced cat is pregnant, but ultrasound reveals hilarious truth

Grayslake, Illinois - When a stray cat 's rescuers noticed that her belly just kept growing, they were convinced she was pregnant. But an ultrasound ended up providing a hilarious twist!

Everyone assumed that this cat's belly was huge because she was full of kittens. It turned out this cat was full of food! © Screenshot/TikTok/vetproducts

The adorable black feline was taken in from the streets and given a new home at the Save-a-Pet Illinois shelter in Grayslake.

She quickly began adding pounds to her tummy – so much so that it started looking like a pregnancy.

A quick trip to the vet led to an ultrasound, which turned into a now-viral TikTok posted by @vetproducts.

The ultrasound revealed the truth: the cat wasn't full of kittens, just food!

That gave well over 800,000 TikTok users a good laugh