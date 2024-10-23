Sad cat begs for food in an alley – the truth has locals shook!

Liverpool, UK - This cheeky cat seems to know exactly how to get locals wrapped around her little paw. Here's why the "actress" has gone viral online!

Reddit user frameset was recently wandering the streets of his home city of Liverpool when a supposed stray cat caught his eye, sitting sad and alone in a dirty alleyway next to a supermarket.

The man, immediately overcome with compassion, rushed towards the cat – and shortly after discovered the cardboard on which the kitty had made itself comfortable. There was a message written on it!

When frameset finally read it, he couldn't help himself and started laughing.

"Please do not feed the black and white cat," was written in scrawly letters.

And then a message from the four-legged friend's point of view: "My name is Lili and I have a home on Kenyon Rd. I am an actress!"

The owners of the furry friend also wrote that Lili loves nothing more than attention and food – and she gets plenty of both thanks to her acting skills.

"It is very kind of you, but please stop feeding me, because I will spend less time at home," the message added.