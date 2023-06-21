San Francisco Airport hires cat to fill a very important role!

A cat is now working at San Francisco International Airport. © JUSTIN SULLIVAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Duke Ellington Morris, a 14-year-old black-and-white cat, is the newest employee at San Francisco Airport in California.

While he may be the first kitty, Duke is not actually the first animal at the airport. He has joined a cute crew of dogs, rabbits, and even a pig – known as the Wag Brigade.

All members of the gang are fully certified and tested therapy animals. They take on the task of calming nervous and stressed pilots, flight attendants, and travelers.

Duke is doing an excellent job so far, the airport said on its Instagram page.

Airport staff have noticed that anxiety and stress-related travel problems have decreased significantly since Duke's arrival.