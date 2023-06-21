San Francisco Airport hires cat to fill a very important role!
San Francisco, California - San Francisco Airport has hired its first-ever cat employee!
Duke Ellington Morris, a 14-year-old black-and-white cat, is the newest employee at San Francisco Airport in California.
While he may be the first kitty, Duke is not actually the first animal at the airport. He has joined a cute crew of dogs, rabbits, and even a pig – known as the Wag Brigade.
All members of the gang are fully certified and tested therapy animals. They take on the task of calming nervous and stressed pilots, flight attendants, and travelers.
Duke is doing an excellent job so far, the airport said on its Instagram page.
Airport staff have noticed that anxiety and stress-related travel problems have decreased significantly since Duke's arrival.
Duke the cat did not have an easy start in life
That Duke was able to make history as the airport's first therapy cat is all the more amazing considering the difficult circumstances under which his life began.
"Duke was discovered starving in a San Francisco feral cat colony," the airport's Instagram explained.
The kitty first arrived at a San Francisco Animal Care & Control sanctuary and was then adopted by a family, who was thrilled by his calm demeanor and loving nature.
Recognizing Duke's potential as a therapy cat, the family started taking him to hospitals to visit patients, where he was able to spread comfort and joy to countless people.
