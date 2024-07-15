Senior cat aggressively mothering stray kitten delights TikTok

Getting pets used to new animals isn't always easy, but TikToker Ashley and her husband were pleasantly surprised by their older cat's reaction to the new kittens.

Animal lover and TikToker Ashley and her husband didn't hesitate when they got the chance to adopt a stray kitten.

While the couple was excited about the new addition, they weren't sure how their older cats would react.

When the couple arrived home, they were delighted that one of their older cats accepted the latest arrival as her own.

In the cute TikTok clip, boasting the caption, "That's her baby now," the senior cat carries the stray up to the tallest point on the scratching tree with her teeth.

TikTokers were delighted by the sweet clip!