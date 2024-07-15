Senior cat aggressively mothering stray kitten delights TikTok
Getting pets used to new animals isn't always easy, but TikToker Ashley and her husband were pleasantly surprised by their older cat's reaction to the new kittens.
Animal lover and TikToker Ashley and her husband didn't hesitate when they got the chance to adopt a stray kitten.
While the couple was excited about the new addition, they weren't sure how their older cats would react.
When the couple arrived home, they were delighted that one of their older cats accepted the latest arrival as her own.
In the cute TikTok clip, boasting the caption, "That's her baby now," the senior cat carries the stray up to the tallest point on the scratching tree with her teeth.
TikTokers were delighted by the sweet clip!
TikTokers love how this senior cat mothers
The TikToker told Newsweek that Shenzi is "in love" with the little black kitten and the two other strays they have also taken in.
The cute TikTok video has garnered over 900,000 views!
Many users gushed over the cat in the comments.
"My favorite thing is when older cats raise babies like their own, that's true love," wrote one.
Ashley explained that even though Shenzi had her first and only litter ten years ago, the mama cat still misses her babies. Until the couple adopted the three kittens, Shenzi would carry socks around the house.
"She finally gets to experience motherhood again and she loves it," Ashley said.
Hopefully, the kittens appreciate this cat's mothering, too!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@ashjvb91