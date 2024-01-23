Stray cat rescue changes one man's life completely!

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania - Almost three years ago, Chris Thomas took it upon himself to help the stray cat that kept sneaking into his yard. This kitty's secret turned his life upside down!

This stray cat found someone willing to help her and her kittens. © Screenshot/X/francesandfam

In the fall of 2021, Thomas noticed a small hole in the fence around his yard. When he repaired it, he discovered something he hadn't expected: a pair of frightened eyes were staring at him through the hole.

A small cat wanted to come into his yard, but she immediately ran off when Thomas tried to approach her. He thought nothing of the interaction until the animal returned, and he realized she was pregnant.

"She was clearly hungry and lonely, but she was afraid of humans," Thomas told The Dodo. He said he sincerely wanted to help the expecting mama cat.

"So, I just started feeding her and gaining her trust. And then one night, she showed up injured, and I brought her inside."

Thomas says he was relieved that the little cat was not seriously injured.