Stray cat rescue changes one man's life completely!
Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania - Almost three years ago, Chris Thomas took it upon himself to help the stray cat that kept sneaking into his yard. This kitty's secret turned his life upside down!
In the fall of 2021, Thomas noticed a small hole in the fence around his yard. When he repaired it, he discovered something he hadn't expected: a pair of frightened eyes were staring at him through the hole.
A small cat wanted to come into his yard, but she immediately ran off when Thomas tried to approach her. He thought nothing of the interaction until the animal returned, and he realized she was pregnant.
"She was clearly hungry and lonely, but she was afraid of humans," Thomas told The Dodo. He said he sincerely wanted to help the expecting mama cat.
"So, I just started feeding her and gaining her trust. And then one night, she showed up injured, and I brought her inside."
Thomas says he was relieved that the little cat was not seriously injured.
One rescue cat made this man the proud owner of a glaring of cats!
Two days after Thomas rescued the stray cat, she gave birth in his basement.
"I hand-delivered them all,"Thomas said. "She was the most amazing mother from day one, and I fell in love with all of them right away."
Thomas named the mama cat Frances and was planning on giving two of the four kittens up for adoption.
"I just couldn't tear them apart," Thomas explained, explaining why his plans had unraveled. Before he rescued Frances, he already had an orange cat named Ollie. With the birth of her kittens, he was the proud papa of six cats.
Over the last two years, the kittens have grown up, and Thomas has adopted two more felines. "So, now I have eight cats. It's the best decision I've ever made."
Cover photo: Screenshot/X/francesandfam